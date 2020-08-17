1/1
ERNEST MANFORD KINSELY
ERNEST MANFORD KINSELY, 73, of Markle, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his best friend, Garland Wilson; brother, Stanley (Terry) Kinsely ; bonus kids, Miles (Tarah) Wilson, Joel Wilson and Jenica (Josh) Bauer; bonus grandchildren, Cole, Desi, Amira, Blane, Travis, Cambri, Nova, Orion and Dariah; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and -nephews; several great-great nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, La Vern Kinsely ; two sisters-in-law, Marabeth and Sharon Kinsely ; and a nephew, Thomas Kinsely . Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial is taking place at Prospect Cemetery, 340 West 900 North Uniondale (IN 46791). Memorials may be directed to Prospect Cemetery or the Markle Fish & Game Club Park. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
