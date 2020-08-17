ERNEST MANFORD KINSELY, 73, of Markle, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his best friend, Garland Wilson; brother, Stanley (Terry) Kinsely ; bonus kids, Miles (Tarah) Wilson, Joel Wilson and Jenica (Josh) Bauer; bonus grandchildren, Cole, Desi, Amira, Blane, Travis, Cambri, Nova, Orion and Dariah; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and -nephews; several great-great nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, La Vern Kinsely ; two sisters-in-law, Marabeth and Sharon Kinsely ; and a nephew, Thomas Kinsely . Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial is taking place at Prospect Cemetery, 340 West 900 North Uniondale (IN 46791). Memorials may be directed to Prospect Cemetery or the Markle Fish & Game Club Park. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com