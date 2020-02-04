Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST McCOY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERNEST McCOY, 94, of Aiken, S.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, S.C. Born on June 20, 1925 in Ransom, Ky., Ernest was one of 10 children, a son of the late Helix and Marinda Stanley McCoy. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran entering the service in Sept. 11, 1943 and was honorably discharged on Feb. 7, 1946. He was in Dixie Division 31st; Company K, Regiment 167. After service, he worked for a while in the coal mines and then became a truck driver. In 1966 he went to work for Essex International Group from 1966 to 1983 when he retired. After retirement, he worked with his brother Clarence McCoy building homes until he relocated to Aiken, S.C. to be near his son, Harold (Mike). He is a member of the Belfry United Methodist Church. For his hobbies, he loved anything crafty like building wooden toys, building models, doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Survivors include a son, Harold (Mike) McCoy and his wife Sandy of Aiken, S.C.; a daughter, Pat McCoy Waters of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Virginia of Indialantic, Fla., Elmo Allred of Maysville, Ky.; brother, Clarence McCoy of Hardy, Ky.; Sister-in-law, Sandra Johnson of Hardy, Ky.; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as two step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Johnson McCoy; sisters, Bertha, Hazel, Gracie, Maggie and Ortha Mae; and a brother, Jack. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Hatfield Funeral Home, 144 Toler Rd., Belfry, Ky., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Gardens, 119 N. Mountain View Lane, Huddy, Ky. "The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of ICU, IICU, PCU at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital for their kindness and care shown to Ernest and his family. Also, to Sharon Salley and her entire team at Palmetto Health HomeCare (inhouse) Hospice for her assistance and compassion to the family." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Belfry United Methodist Church, 109 Main St., Belfry (KY 41514) or donations can also be made in his name to Palmetto Health Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia (SC 29201).

