ERNEST "ERN" P. POOLE, 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born on Jan. 4, 1921 in Ipswich Suffolk, England, he was the son of the late Arthur Philip and Elsie (Mortimer) Poole. Ern served in the British Army Signals Corps in the Middle East, Northern Africa, India, and Germany. This tour of duty lasted continuously for six years until the end of World War II. He and family emigrated to Canada and moved to Ohio in 1958. He and his family became U.S. citizens in 1963. Ern was a skilled carpenter most of his life and retired from International Harvester as a machinist. He was a long-time volunteer at Audio Reading Service (NIERRS). Ern is survived by his children, Jane Habig of Fort Wayne and Andrew (Janice) Poole of Pittsburgh, Pa. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Poole, and son-in-law, Bill Habig. A brief family service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Audio Reading Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2020