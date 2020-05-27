ERNEST REEVE "ERNIE" FOX
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERNEST "ERNIE" REEVE FOX, 81, of Dawsonville, Ga., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dorothy Jacquay and Gayle Fox. Ernie loved to garden, do puzzles, play cards, and watch sports. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that really enjoyed family cookouts and get togethers. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cynthia Fox of Dawsonville, Ga.; children, Amy Dangler and Jim O'Donnell of Naples, Fla., Debra (Kevin) Mullendore of Fort Wayne, Jeffrey (Jeanine) Fox of Dallas, Ga., Gary Fox and Carol Kumfer of Port Charlotte, Fla., Jennifer (Shawn) Payne of Buford, Ga., Jason (Michelle) Fox of Marietta, Ga., William (Cathleen) Freeman of Woodstock, Ga., and Marianne Freeman of Dawsonville, Ga.; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Fox of Fort Wayne; sister, Barbara Leatherman of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga. Online condolences may be left at www.beardenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved