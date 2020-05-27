ERNEST "ERNIE" REEVE FOX, 81, of Dawsonville, Ga., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dorothy Jacquay and Gayle Fox. Ernie loved to garden, do puzzles, play cards, and watch sports. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that really enjoyed family cookouts and get togethers. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cynthia Fox of Dawsonville, Ga.; children, Amy Dangler and Jim O'Donnell of Naples, Fla., Debra (Kevin) Mullendore of Fort Wayne, Jeffrey (Jeanine) Fox of Dallas, Ga., Gary Fox and Carol Kumfer of Port Charlotte, Fla., Jennifer (Shawn) Payne of Buford, Ga., Jason (Michelle) Fox of Marietta, Ga., William (Cathleen) Freeman of Woodstock, Ga., and Marianne Freeman of Dawsonville, Ga.; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Fox of Fort Wayne; sister, Barbara Leatherman of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga. Online condolences may be left at www.beardenfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.