Obituary
ERNESTINE McDANIEL, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was a daughter of the late Will and Louella Moore. Ernestine worked over 40 years at Parkview Hospital and most recently for Walmart for 15 years. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Bolden-Jones of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Antoan Jay (Priscilla) Schneider and Kenneth James Garr Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Brittany, Ariah and Antjuan. Ernestine was also preceded in death by one sister. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at FairHaven Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019
