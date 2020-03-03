ERNESTINE TERRELL, 89, passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor. Born May 12, 1930 in Marion, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Lee Curtis and Annie Mable (Hasber- ry) Turner. She worked at Parkview Hospital as a Nursing Assistant and retired after 40 years of service.She was a longtime member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church. Surviving are her children, Ellis (Carmen) Jr. and Joseph (Debbie) Terrell; a granddaughter as a daughter, Tracey (Duane) Anderson; siblings, Albert Turner, Alberta Scott, Sadie Turner and Lelia Hawkins; three other grandchildren, Joseph Kazee, Asa and Kierstin Terrell; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Terrell; a daughter, Geraldine Sellers; siblings, Matthew Turner, Eddie Turner, and Emerson Turner. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay Street, with calling an hour before service at the church. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020