ERVIN "BUTCH" BRENDEL, 51, of North Little Rock, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was struck and killed while jogging by a hit and run driver. Butch graduated from Carroll High School, Class of 1987. He served in the air force for four years. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Master of Physical Therapy and worked 20 years at the VA Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his daughter, Cally Brendel of North Little Rock; father, Ervin "Erv" C. Brendel Sr. of rural Churubusco; mother, Hazel Gunderman of Siloam Springs; and three sisters, Anita, Monica and Karen. Burial was held Thursday, April 30, 2020, with military rites at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills Cemetery, North Little Rock, Ark.





