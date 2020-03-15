ERVIN L. ROSS, 87, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Ervin was employed at the Dana Corporation for over 43 years. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Barbara Ross of Decatur, Ind.; son, Stephen Ross of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Bill (Jean) Ross of Decatur, Ind.; two grandchildren, Sara Ross and Jon Ross; and one great-grandson, Brady Ross. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020