ESSIE M. BELL, 81, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Heritage Park. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wings of Deliverance, 2502 Fairfield Ave., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESSIE M. BELL.
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019