ESTHER ELNOR PARKER, 93, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Noble County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Myrtle (Looney) Clevenger. She was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. She shared a love of animals with her husband, John Parker Jr. DVM, who preceded her in death in April 2016. John and Esther not only made great partners in life, but also in business. Many will remember them from the Woodburn Veterinary Clinic, where John was the veterinarian and Esther was the office manager. She enjoyed raising pugs, gardening, bird watching, fishing, and spending her summers in Minnesota. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Deborah) Parker of Eau Claire, Wis. and Susan (James) Courtney of New Haven; daughter-in-law, Annette Parker; siblings, John (Carolyn) Clevenger of Auburn and Marilyn Swank; sister-in-law, Violet Clevenger of Hudson; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Parker III in 2019; and brothers, Fred, Sam, and Jack Clevenger. Funeral service is noon Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Ted Jansen officiating. Masks required. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or American Heart Association
