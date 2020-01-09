ESTHER HAZELET, 86, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Bruce (Kath leen) Hazelet of Columbia City and Rex (Cheryl) Hazelet of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; and brother, Louis (Rebecca) Phillips of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in 2005; daughter, Beth Ann Doctor, in 1998; and three sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial donations to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020