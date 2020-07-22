1/1
ESTHER N. HEIN
ESTHER N. HEIN, 93, of Fremont, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Charles N. and Minnie N. (Adamson) James. She retired from G.E. in 1980. She was a member of Lake George Lutheran Church. Esther is survived by her children, Debbie and Gary (KL) Oetting; daughters-in-law, Becky and Kathy Oetting; step-sons, Richard (Judy) and Robert (Debbie) Hein; step-daughters-in-law, Linda and Carolyn Hein; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerome Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dale F. Oetting; second husband, Walter Hein; sons, Fred and Richard Oetting; step-sons, Thomas, Michael, and David Hein; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Hein; and brothers, Richard, John, Ed, David and Robert James; and sisters, Jeannette Metz, Betty Marquis, and Margie Shannon. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804,) with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family requests guests where face masks. Esther's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
JUL
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
