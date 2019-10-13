Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTHER RUTH (PERKINS) SOWERS. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

ESTHER RUTH (PERKINS) SOWERS, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Leo, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born May 21, 1928, in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of Percy K. and Florence M. (Cozens) Perkins. She graduated from Warsaw High School and attended the State Normal and Industrial School in Allendale, N.D. She served as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Oakes, N.D. On June 13, 1948, Esther married Blaine E. Sowers in Warsaw, Ind. She attended Leo United Methodist Church in Leo, Ind., for 52 years where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, and among many other volunteer duties, served as a cook for the youth at Epworth Forest Church Camp for 10 years. She was also an active member of United Methodist Women. She was a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Fort Wayne Settlers as a master basket maker, candle maker and spinner. She was also an avid knitter and loved to read. Esther was kind, loving, caring and prayerful. She loved her family with her whole heart. She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Kaufmann of Bolivar, Mo.; son, Dr. Bruce (Brenda) Sowers of Hamilton, Ind.; daughter, Kyle (James) Zanker of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Blaine; son-in-law, Kenneth Kaufmann; two sisters, Beatrice Reiber and Roberta Sowers; and four brothers, Lloyd, Wesley, Bud, and Forrest Perkins. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Leo Memorial Park, 14600 Leo Road, Leo, Ind. Memorial bequests may be given to Crossroad Child & Family Services, 1825 Beacon St., Fort Wayne.



ESTHER RUTH (PERKINS) SOWERS, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Leo, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born May 21, 1928, in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of Percy K. and Florence M. (Cozens) Perkins. She graduated from Warsaw High School and attended the State Normal and Industrial School in Allendale, N.D. She served as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Oakes, N.D. On June 13, 1948, Esther married Blaine E. Sowers in Warsaw, Ind. She attended Leo United Methodist Church in Leo, Ind., for 52 years where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, and among many other volunteer duties, served as a cook for the youth at Epworth Forest Church Camp for 10 years. She was also an active member of United Methodist Women. She was a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Fort Wayne Settlers as a master basket maker, candle maker and spinner. She was also an avid knitter and loved to read. Esther was kind, loving, caring and prayerful. She loved her family with her whole heart. She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Kaufmann of Bolivar, Mo.; son, Dr. Bruce (Brenda) Sowers of Hamilton, Ind.; daughter, Kyle (James) Zanker of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Blaine; son-in-law, Kenneth Kaufmann; two sisters, Beatrice Reiber and Roberta Sowers; and four brothers, Lloyd, Wesley, Bud, and Forrest Perkins. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Leo Memorial Park, 14600 Leo Road, Leo, Ind. Memorial bequests may be given to Crossroad Child & Family Services, 1825 Beacon St., Fort Wayne. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close