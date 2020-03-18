ETHEL FRANCES CAMPBELL PENTZ, 85, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Winchester, Ky. on Nov. 27, 1934, Ethel was a daughter of Arthur and Dora Lee Campbell. After graduating first in her high school class, she went on to attend Anderson College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Music and Education, and a Master's Degree at Ball State University in English and Music. Ethel taught in both the Pendleton and Anderson school districts. Later, she worked for General Motors in the factory and in adult education. While in Anderson, Ethel attended West Anderson Church of God and Florida Station Church of God. After moving to Fort Wayne, Ethel became an active member of Grabill Missionary Church, participating in Senior Saints, Bridgebuilders, Women's Bible Study, and Worship Ministries. Ethel enjoyed playing piano, singing, reading, weekly hair appointments, playing games, sharing meals, laughter and time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her faith, love, devotion to Jesus Christ, and powerful prayer ministry. Ethel was married to her loving husband George E. Pentz, (deceased) for 52 years. Surviving are her daughters, Paula (Stuart) Cranford of Oklahoma City, Okla., Jeana (James) Robbins of Fort Wayne, Georgana (Rich) San Giacomo of Leo, and Andrea (Allen) Sturm of Alvaton, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Brotherton of Winchester, Ky.; and loving aunt, Jean deBoer, aunt, Mary; and uncle, Paul Gray, of Winchester, Ky. "The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of both the Cedars and Golden Years for their dedication and care provided." A private family graveside service will be held at Leo Memorial Cemetery. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be planned at a future date, yet to be determined. Preferred memorials may be sent to Grabill Missionary Church. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020