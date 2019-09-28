ETHEL JEWEL, 80, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tim) Brown, Angela (Jack) Wiswell, Debra (Dan) Heck, Pamela (Ron) Minardo, and Karen (Brian) Lonergan; 20 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Clark and Darwin Jewel; a son, Steven "Spock" Clark; two half sisters, and a half-brother. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 28, 2019