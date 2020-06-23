ETHEL LOUISE SKLENAR, 96, passed Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude Koomler. She was a homemaker for her family and was also a chef at the Masonic Temple. Ethel was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and a member of the Order of the Easter Star being a matron five times. She loved dancing, music, flowers and her family. She is survived by children, Frank (Margaret), Edwin (Kay), Ida Feldheiser and Irene (Robert) Sorg; son-in-law, Larry Botz; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; daughter, Antonia Botz; brother, George Koomler; and sister, Agnes Fisher. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home, with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Waynedale Masonic Lodge or Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.