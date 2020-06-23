ETHEL LOUISE SKLENAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ETHEL LOUISE SKLENAR, 96, passed Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude Koomler. She was a homemaker for her family and was also a chef at the Masonic Temple. Ethel was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and a member of the Order of the Easter Star being a matron five times. She loved dancing, music, flowers and her family. She is survived by children, Frank (Margaret), Edwin (Kay), Ida Feldheiser and Irene (Robert) Sorg; son-in-law, Larry Botz; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; daughter, Antonia Botz; brother, George Koomler; and sister, Agnes Fisher. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home, with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Waynedale Masonic Lodge or Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved