ETHELYN GENE SCHLATTER, 93, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Leo, Ind. Born April 11,1926, in Leo, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adam and Mildred Schlatter. Ethelyn worked 30 years in accounting for I&M before retiring in 1986. She was a lifelong member of the Leo Apostolic Christian Church. Ethelyn was an active volunteer with a heart for service especially involved with The Cedars, Dove's Nest, and Apostolic Christian Harvest Call. She is survived by her sister, Joan Stieglitz of Spencerville, Ind.; brother, Victor (Elsie) Schlatter of Castanhal, Brazil; nieces and nephews, Mike Schlatter, Michelle (Scott) Toth, Tim (Karen) Schlatter, Jim (Christy) Schlatter, Beth Stieglitz, Lynn (Leonda) Stieglitz, Renee (Dennis) Herrmann, Marlise Stieglitz, David (Paige) Stieglitz, and Dustin (Carrie) Donovan; many great nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews, and cousins. Ethelyn was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Marvin Stieglitz; and nephew, Larry Stieglitz. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Leo Apostolic Christian Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, with calling one-hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the church. Burial at Leo Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Woods Family Services, The Cedars, or to Apostolic Christian LifePoints. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 2, 2019