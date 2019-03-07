Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE CLAYTON SCHULTZ. View Sign

EUGENE CLAYTON SCHULTZ, 93 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born in Corry, PA on Sept. 15, 1925 and raised in Jamestown, N.Y., he was a son of the late Ernest and Marjorie (Chaffee) Schultz. At age 17, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to Jamestown where he met and married the former Ethel Isaacson, whom he was married to for 68 years. After Eugene and Ethel married they moved to Rochester, N.Y. for him to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology where he focused on a career in Engineering and Manufacturing. Eugene began a long and successful career that took him and his family to numerous states which included, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Florida. In 1987, he and his wife returned to Fort Wayne. Eugene was a proud man of conviction who led by example all the while providing a continuous supply of love and strength to his immediate and extended family. He was a true member of the "Greatest Generation", who loved his country and his family without reservation. He is survived by his children, Sandra Smith, Steven (Laura) Schultz, Richard (Fiona) Schultz, William (Brenda) Schultz, Dr. Suzanne (Charles) Germain, and Donna (Richard) Sproat-Madison; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanne Docherty, Kathleen Waterhouse and Betty Klingensmith; brother, Paul (Shelly) Songer; sister-in-law, Donna Isaacson; brother-in-law, James Isaacson; and many nieces, and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife and a grandson, Matthew. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The family suggest memorial gifts be directed to the or . To sign the online guestbook, visit



EUGENE CLAYTON SCHULTZ, 93 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born in Corry, PA on Sept. 15, 1925 and raised in Jamestown, N.Y., he was a son of the late Ernest and Marjorie (Chaffee) Schultz. At age 17, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to Jamestown where he met and married the former Ethel Isaacson, whom he was married to for 68 years. After Eugene and Ethel married they moved to Rochester, N.Y. for him to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology where he focused on a career in Engineering and Manufacturing. Eugene began a long and successful career that took him and his family to numerous states which included, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Florida. In 1987, he and his wife returned to Fort Wayne. Eugene was a proud man of conviction who led by example all the while providing a continuous supply of love and strength to his immediate and extended family. He was a true member of the "Greatest Generation", who loved his country and his family without reservation. He is survived by his children, Sandra Smith, Steven (Laura) Schultz, Richard (Fiona) Schultz, William (Brenda) Schultz, Dr. Suzanne (Charles) Germain, and Donna (Richard) Sproat-Madison; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanne Docherty, Kathleen Waterhouse and Betty Klingensmith; brother, Paul (Shelly) Songer; sister-in-law, Donna Isaacson; brother-in-law, James Isaacson; and many nieces, and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife and a grandson, Matthew. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The family suggest memorial gifts be directed to the or . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close