EUGENE "GENE" EDWARD EICHER, 79, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Myers) Eicher. Gene retired from Erie Insurance but throughout his life he was best known as a jack-of-all-trades, a renowned musician, a friend to all, and someone who cherished his family. He played with the Teardrops in younger years, but presently played with Audiences Unlimited. He was also an active member of John Chapman Kiwanas and the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Teresa (Greg) Grimmer, Michelle (Jeff) Morr, and Jennifer (Scott) Firestine; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon (Julia) Grimmer, Margaret and Miranda Morr, Ricky McKinney, Morgaine French, and Damien Firestine; and loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Shepard; and granddaughter, Kathryn Rose Gladiuex. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Audiences Unlimited or Homebound Meals. To share online condolences, please go to www.harperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019