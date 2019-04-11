EUGENE EDWIN NAHRWOLD, 72, of Woodburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 15, 1946, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gertrude (Horman) Nahr wold. He graduated from Woodlan High School in 1965. He worked at Woodburn Diamond Die Co., Garst Seed Corn Co. and restored antique furniture. He collected lunch boxes and Woodburn memorabilia. He was a member of the Little People Organization and a lifetime member of Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association. He is survived by his brother, Ronald (Rosetta) Nahrwold; nieces, Renee (Mark) Schuller; and his caregivers, Rex and Angie Miller and Cheryl Reichhart. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Christ Lutheran Church or Woodburn Lutheran School. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfunerlhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019