EUGENE H. SNOUFFER JR. (GENO), 88, went home to his Savior and Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the presence of his family. Born on April 13, 1930, Geno was wholeheartedly committed to his wife, Alice, to whom he was married for 68 years, as well as to loving and providing for his six children. He often expressed that his greatest rewards in life were grounded in the God-given gift of family and the blessings that came from it. Geno was a U.S. Army veteran, a firefighter, and owner of Snouffer Quality Homes. Private services were held by the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home and/or . Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019