MARVIN EUGENE "BUCK" HESTON, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a 9-month battle with cancer. Born March 31, 1932 in Hamilton, Ind., Marv was the son of the late Hubert and Hazel Heston. He graduated from Hamilton High School. He earned his business degree from TriState University (Trine University) in 1953. Upon graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to a Tank Brigade to guard Fort Knox. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Sharon Sprott, and they were married 59 1/2 years. Upon discharge in 1955, he set out on a career of 58 years in sales of automotive parts, retiring at age 81 in 2013. Marv was a member of Elks Lodge 155 for 52 years, and American Legion Post 296 for 50 years. Marv loved golf (three hole-in-ones), bowling (a perfect game), I.U. basketball, the Chicago White Sox, and watching and participating in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's many activities. Marv leaves behind many wonderful memories and those who grieve: son, Scott (Rhonda) Heston; grandchildren, Angie Papenbrock, Jeremy (Kristen) Mickelini of Avon, Ohio, Angela (Chris) Morales, Travis (Katelyn) Heston of Knightstown, Ind.; Leslie (Andy) Cavacini; sister, Connie (Bill) Stepp of Wellsville, N.Y.; and nine great-grandchildren. Marv was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; sons, Kevin and Doug; granddaughter, Courtney, and special friend, Betty Greaf. Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from 1 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Trine University Books and Beyond Fund, American Legion Post 296, Elks National Foundation Inc, Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020