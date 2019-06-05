EUGENE J. "BUD" GILDEA JR., 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Parkview Supportive Care (Hospice) in Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1923, in Muncie, Ind., he was a long time resident of Fort Wayne and a 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Bud served in the U.S. Navy as a First Class Machinist Mate on the U.S.S. Halsey Powell until 1946. He was the owner of Gildea Tool & Engineering Co. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, the V.F.W., and the American Legion. "Mr. Gildea" is fondly remembered by many for his service as a leader of Boy Scout Troop 19 at St. John the Baptist for several years. After retiring in 1984, he enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending time with family and friends from the Florida Keys to El Paso, Texas, to Alaska. As an avid camper, fisherman, hunter, and golfer, Bud enjoyed life at both Hamilton Lake and Sylvan Lake. Bud is survived by his children, Steven (Anita), Ellen Douglas, Jane, John (Deb) and Ann (Michael) VanFleteren. Twenty grandchildren are blessed to call Bud "Grandpa," a title that he cherished. His twenty great grandchildren, ranging in age from 1-24 years, kept grandpa smiling and youthful. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol (Suelzer); parents, Eugene and Stella Gildea; sister, Betty (Richard) Gfell; daughter, Sr. Janet Gildea, SC; and son-in-law, Skip Douglas. The Gildea family is grateful for the TLC shown to Bud at Sacred Heart Avilla (assisted living), where he treasured daily Mass and excellent care the last five years. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A Celebration of Bud's life for family and friends is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Honor Flight NE Indiana or the Santo Ni¤o Project. To sign the online guestbook, visit divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 5, 2019