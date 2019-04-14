EUGENE "GENE" J. HAHAJ, 72, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born April 15, 1946 in South Bend, Gene was a son of the late Benedict and Mary Hahaj. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, American Legion Post 47 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, Charlie Company 3rd Battalion 22nd Infantry during the Vietnam War. He retired from Hoosier Trailer and Truck Equipment in 2015. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, enjoyed playing guitar, cooking and the outdoors. Eugene is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Judith of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sons, Christopher (Melinda) Hahaj of Granger, Ind, and Ryan (Amy) Hahaj of Fishers, Ind.; daughter, Stephanie (Shannon) Ramos of Fort Wayne, Ind.; stepsons, Michael (Casey) Van Horn of Grandville, Mich., and Mark (Christine) Van Horn of Monroeville, Pa.; stepdaughter, Michelle (Frank) Norman of Anderson, Ind.; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Ben (Christine) Hahaj Jr. of South Bend, Ind.; sister-in-law, Elaine Hahaj of Mishawaka, Ind.; sister, Nanette (Herb) Gundt of South Bend, Ind. Eugene was also preceded in death by his brother, Barry Hahaj. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019