EUGENE R. BAIDAS
EUGENE R. BAIDAS, 81, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Simpson, Pa., he was a son of the late Peter and Frances Baidas. Eugene proudly served as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer for over 30 years and also as the Director of the Lackawanna County Municipal Police Officers Academy. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Baidas of New Haven, Ind., and formerly of Carbondale, Pa.; daughters, Chris (Reuben) Butler of Fort Wayne and Carol (Dave Cross) Baidas of San Dimas, Calif.; two granddaughters, Miranda Colombo of Olyphant, Pa., and Torri Colombo of San Dimas, Calif.; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Margene. Eugene was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania State Police Museum in memory of Trooper Eugene R. Baidas Badge #376, 187 E. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.
