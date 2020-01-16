EUGENE S. LEWANDOWSKI, 89, of Leo, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born Feb. 5, 1930, in South Bend, he was a son of the late Zygmond and Helen (Ste-fanski) Lewandowski. A graduate of C.C.H.S, South Bend, Eugene proudly retired in 1973 after 28 years of honorable service as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He was a personnel manager for Fabricon Plastics in Grabill and retired in 1992 as a veteran's representative with the local state employment agency. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church for over 45 years. Suriving are his wife of 27 years, Lydia (Lee) Lewandowski of Leo; children, Michael (Deborah) Lewandowski of Fort Wayne, Julie Lewandowski of Atlanta, Ga., Daniel Remaklus of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Remaklus of Leo, and Sarah Remaklus of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Lewandowski; and brothers, Thomas and Francis Jerome "Jerry" Lewandowski. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020