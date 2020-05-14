EUGENE W. SAALFRANK
EUGENE W. SAALFRANK, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born Oct. 25, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Bertha Saalfrank. Gene graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School. After graduation he served in the United States Army. Gene worked for the United States Postal Service for 38 years, retiring as Post Master of the Yoder office in 1990. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Gene enjoyed watching sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. He liked to garden and spend time with his family. Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ilene; daughters, Laura (John) Elmer and Rebecca Saalfrank; granddaughter, Caroline Elmer; and sister, Marceil Harris. Also preceding in passing was his brother, Howard Saalfrank; and sister, Juanita Weibel. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Food Bank. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfuenrals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2020.
