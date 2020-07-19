EUGENE WILLIAMS, aka Geno, departed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born on March 3, 1948 in Uniontown, Ala., Geno was a son of the late Rufus Sr. and Sallie Williams. He was employed at Lincoln Food Services where he made numerous friends and retired after 37 years of service. Geno loved being surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Jermaine Williams, Carey Williams, Mark Langhorne, and Bruce Williams; siblings, Ida Madison, David (LaVonne) Williams, Minnie Benjamin, Rufus Williams Jr., Archie (Emma) Williams; brother-in-law, Roosevelt Hilliard; loving companion, Conchetta Warren; grandchildren, Amiya, Devin, Carey, Saniy, Marquelyn (Hayley), Desyre, Amaria, Asia, Torian, Shanice, Samaria; great-grandchildren, Jermaine Jr., Torian Jr., Ty'mire, Saniya, Anaya and Ariah. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard (Maggie) Williams, Charlie Williams, Tommie Williams, Johnnie Williams; sisters, Dorothy Allen, Evelyn Hilliard and Mary Ella Johnson; brothers-in-law, Joseph Benjamin and Melvin Johnson. "We would like to thank Heartland Hospice Team; especially Ashley Thornton, Alexandria "Marie" Smith, Jessica McNamee, and Charles Ade and Home Nursing Services; LaDonna Hill-Smiley and Renee Wattley and all of the nursing homes that served him." Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will be at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church in Marion Junction, Ala. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, and Phillip White's Julia White Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ala.