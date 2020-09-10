EUGENIA ANN "GINA" RIDENOUR, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home ending her battle with COPD. Born June 5, 1961, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Bill and Darlene Beeman. Gina enjoyed spending her time cooking, baking, hauling scrap, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving family include her husband of 40+ years, David; children, Jessie (Sally) Ridenour, Katie (Gary) McClure and Jason (Danielle) Ridenour; grandchildren, Spencer Ridenour, Keegan, Calvin, and Camren McClure, Myka and Kylie Ridenour; mother, Darlene; and sisters, Cathy Beeman and Darla Lepper. She was preceded in passing by her father, Bill; brothers, Jack, Bill and Michael Beeman; sisters, Dodie Bloemker and Robin Smith; and nephews, Robert Smith and Benjamin Bloemker. There will be an afterlife party at a later date because we all know Gina loved a good "get together". Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne are handling arrangements. Condolences and any future events can be found online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfunerals.com