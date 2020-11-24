EUNICE REPPERT, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead. Born Oct. 27, 1933, in Willshire, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jesse R. Hamrick and the late Iola K. (Cordell) Hamrick. Eunice was united in marriage to Robert L. Reppert on Jan. 9, 1950; he passed away on March 8, 1987. She was a member at Faith Baptist Church, Fort Wayne. Eunice is survived by two daughters, Linda D. (Jim) Minich of Fort Wayne and Carolyn S. (Greg) Girardot of Woodburn; a brother, Ray L. Hamrick of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, where friends and family will be received from noon until time of service. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.