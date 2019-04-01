Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVALYN ARNOLD DAVIS. View Sign

EVALYN ARNOLD DAVIS, 96, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Payne, Ohio on Feb. 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William and Esther Copsey. Evalyn worked at Driebelbiss Title Company and Magnavox before her retirement. She was a member of American Legion Post 409 Auxiliary and attended many churches. She enjoyed making lap blankets, baby blankets, and even made blankets and sent them to Haiti. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, flowers, and was an animal lover. Surviving are her son, William (Helen) Arnold; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Arnold; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several step-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Arnold; second husband, William Davis; and son, Tom Arnold. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 5. 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Humane Society or the V.A. of Northeast Indiana.



