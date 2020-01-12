EVELYN (CLEMENTE) BYRD, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Baguio City, Philippines, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Rafael and Erlinda Clem -ente. Evelyn graduated from St. Louis University in the Philippines with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She was employed by the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese and she also ran a private preschool where she met her dear and loving Fort Wayne families. Her passion in life was teaching. She gave numerous children their start in life. Evelyn had a very strong faith in Jesus and gave Him all the praise and glory in her life. She is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Ike, and Elma Jean, all of the Philippines; her adopted Fort Wayne families and friends; and a very special friend, Connie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Byrd. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Anne Home, 1900 Randallia Dr., with visitation one hour prior. Preferred memorials may be made to St. Anne Home. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020