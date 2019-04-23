|
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
EVELYN D. HOHAM, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Kingston at Dupont. Born June 14, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John and Wilma Dunker. A graduate of Elmhurst High School, class of 1948, she was member of the National Honor Society. She was a secretary with Central Soya until 1956. She married the late Philip G. Hoham on May 24, 1952. In 1956, she and Philip welcomed children and she was a wonderful homemaker for many years. From 1973 to 1993, she was a secretary with Fort Wayne Community Schools, from which she retired. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church for over 65 years where she was part of the Dorcas Circle and taught Sunday school. She was a Cub Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed quilting and gardening. She is survived by her children, Erika (Philip) Campbell of Springfield, Ky., Philip G. (Mary A.) Hoham II and John (Wenona) Hoham, both of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Emily (Tom) Harter of Cleveland, Ohio, Elise (Scott) Essig of Fort Wayne, Evelyn Hoham of Mesa, Ariz., Ted (Elizabeth) Hoham of Fort Wayne, Kirsten (Brett) Moravec of El Paso, Texas, Rebecca (Trevor) Bly of Fort Wayne, Charlotte Campbell of Fort Collins, Colo., Philip Wesley Campbell of Louisville, Ky., and Gwendolyn Campbell of Louisville, Ky.; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Esther Werling. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Dr. Kathleen W. Haller officiating. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019
