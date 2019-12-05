EVELYN E. ENGLE, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was born July 23, 1939, in Geneseo, Ill., a daughter of the late Rolland and Dorothy Carlson. Evelyn was an avid Elvis fan, enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She was married to Richard Engle, June 14, 1958, and spent 38 years together until his passing. "Evelyn will always be remembered for the loving and caring mother that she was". Surviving are her children, Mark (Megan Ford) Engle, Julie (Leo Feasel) Welker, and Kevin (Dawn) Engle; nine grandchildren, Abby, Hannah, Logan, Kameron, Jaden, Greg Welker, Payton Feasel, Gabbi Feasel, and Kaylee Engle; and one great-grandchild, Remington Gillespie; sister, Phyllis Fulk; and brother, Wayne Carlson; she also leaves behind many close friends to cherish her memory. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019