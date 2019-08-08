|
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
|
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
|
Entombment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens
EVELYN E. MOSER, 100, of Celina, Ohio, died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Gardens of Celina. Born Nov. 23, 1918, in Fort Recovery, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Zita (King) Steinbrun ner. She married Paul E. Miller on March 9, 1945; he preceded her in death on May 4, 1985. She married Robert L. Moser on Oct. 15, 1988; he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1994. Evelyn was a graduate of St. Henry High School and she retired from International Harvester, Fort Wayne, in 1979 from the Truck Design Center. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, dancing, playing cards, playing bingo, baking, and making candy. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Star Fort Wayne Chapter 432, The Daughters of the Nile Teti Sheri Temple 60 in Fort Wayne, V.F.W. Celina Post 5713, Celina Moose Lodge 1473, Mercer County Council on Aging, and Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys. She is survived by her stepson, Jerry (Karen) Miller of Decatur, Ind.; five step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Taylor of St. Marys, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Germaine Steinbrunner and Mary Ann Steinbrunner, both of Coldwater, Ohio. She was also known as "Aunt Evelyn" by many, and is loved by several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Donna Gene Lehman; and siblings, Donald Steinbrunner, Elva Steinbrun ner, Lauretta Steinbrunner, Elizabeth Bertke, Anthony Stein brunner, Henry Steinbrunner, Victor Steinbrunner, Margaret Gibbs, Rose Ann Smitley, Phyllis Jean Steinbrunner, John Steinbrunner Jr., and Clara Steinbrunner. Funeral rites are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, Ohio. The Reverend Bill Maki officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, and immediately following, family and friends of Evelyn are invited to attend a dinner in celebration of her life at the Celina Moose Lodge. Entombment is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or . Condolences may be sent to Evelyn's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
