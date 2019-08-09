MOSER, EVELYN E.: Funeral rites are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, and immediately following, family and friends of Evelyn are invited to attend a dinner in celebration of her life at the Celina Moose Lodge. Entombment is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019