EVELYN E. MOSER

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH
45885
(419)-394-2301
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
St. Marys, IN
Entombment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
MOSER, EVELYN E.: Funeral rites are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, and immediately following, family and friends of Evelyn are invited to attend a dinner in celebration of her life at the Celina Moose Lodge. Entombment is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019
