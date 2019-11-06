EVELYN E. SCHRADER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Glenn McNutt. She enjoyed music and art and loved spending time with her family. Evelyn was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Parish. She was co-owner of Schrader Financial Services. Surviving are her daughters, Julie (Brian Wood) Schrader and Susan Schrader; granddaughters, Teresa and Angela; grandson, David; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Max, Rivers, Grace, Sam and Jackson; and sister, Norma (John) Ward. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brother, Carl; and granddaughter, Kimberly Ann. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A private burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Masses in Evelyn's honor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, , or .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019