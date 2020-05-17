EVELYN I. LENNART, 71, of Corunna, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home. Born Nov. 15, 1948 in Battle Creek, Mich., Evelyn was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Paul. Evelyn was a 1966 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. She is survived by her husband, Mark Lennart of Corunna; son, Joshua Lennart (Sommer King) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; daughters, Michelle (Sean) Beary of Parker, Colo., and Kristen (Claude Jackson) Lennart of Fort Wayne; four grandsons; brother and sister-in-law, John and Denise Paul of McDonough, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Judy Paul of Knoxville, Tenn. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Paul. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett. Burial will be held in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guestbook visit www.pinningtonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.