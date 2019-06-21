EVELYN IRENE FORD, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born May 26, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Vernon E. and Rena M. (Dinger) Parr. She was the first woman to become a Fire Marshall in Indiana. She is survived by her son, Brad (Christy) Baumgartner; daughter, Paula (Timon) Bradfield; grandchildren, Jennifer Baumgartner, Timon (Caroline) Bradfield, Brittany Bradfield, and Dillon Spindler; and great-grandchildren, Avery Parks, Aria Bradfield, Adalynn Bradfield, and Timon Bradfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gail Ford; and sister, Carol Retz. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019