EVELYN J. EDWARDS, 90, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Amanda Beck. Evelyn was a member of Spencerville Methodist Church where she was close with her church family. She enjoyed crafting, ceramics, making baskets, stationary and stamping and also enjoyed playing games in her spare time. When her grandchildren would spend the night she could be found spending the day making pancakes. Making memories with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren was something she enjoyed. Surviving are her children, Pam (Gary) Keipper and Terry Furnish; grandchildren, Brandy (Randy) Collins, Kris (Tasha) Furnish, Gabe (Lisa) Furnish, Nathan (Julie) Keipper, Bradley (Anabell) Keipper, Jeremy (Michelle Bejo) Keipper, and Gretchen Keipper; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Honey. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at County Line Church, 7716 N. County Line Road E, Auburn (IN 46706), with visitation one hour prior. Service may be viewed via livestream by visiting https://m.facebook.com/countylinechurch/ Visitation also from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will take place in Leo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to A.S.P.C.A. of Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
