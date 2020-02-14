EVELYN J. IVINS, 88, of Bluffton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community. Born in Adams County on April 8, 1931, she was the daughter of Eli S. and Mabel (Kaehr) Kipfer. She married Edson L. Ivins in Bluffton on Sept. 14, 1952; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2010. A 1949 graduate of Kirkland High School, Evelyn worked as a waitress at The Dutch Mill in Bluffton for over 40 years. She then worked as a waitress at The Corner Depot in Bluffton for several years until retiring. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Survivors include two sons, Brent A. (Julie Johnston) Ivins and Kevin R. Ivins, both of Bluffton; a daughter, Kim M. Ivins of Bluffton; a brother, John (Sue) Kipfer of Bluffton; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Kipfer of Bluffton. In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Kipfer; and a daughter-in-law, Lavon Ivins. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton. Lynn Fiechter and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020