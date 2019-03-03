EVELYN J. VOLKERT, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Derby, Conn., she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Evelyn Lord. Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for Magnavox for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Evelyn is survived by her children, Cheryl Arthur of Eugene, Ore., Robert (Mary) Arthur of Woodburn, Ind., and Linda Arthur of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one sister. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Volkert; daughter, Susan Arthur; and five siblings. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling beginning at noon. Burial in Leo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019