EVELYN JANE PELZ, 96, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Port Clinton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Elzina (Deppen) Pulschen. Evelyn met her future husband at Camp Perry, in Port Clinton, Ohio, on New Year's Eve and she married Harold Pelz in 1945; he preceded her in death. She was a secretary, for more than 25 years for the Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 1982. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Logan and Jane E. Sickafoose; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie A. Speicher. Service is noon Friday, March 22, 2019, at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , the or the Praise Lutheran Church-Stained Glass Window Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

