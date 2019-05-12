EVELYN L. MOELLERING, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Plymouth, Mich. and Marco Island, Fla., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born on June 15, 1927 in New Haven, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Martha (Wesling) Hormann. She was the loving wife of 63 years to the late Paul Moellering. Her memories will live on in the many cross stitch projects she enjoyed making for family and friends. Evelyn is survived by her son, Tom (Dianne) Moellering; her daughter, Michelle (the late Gene) Walker; sister, Maxine (the late Charles) Hively; her brother, Robert (Beverly) Hormann; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Moellering; and a brother, Victor Hormann. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1910 Berthaud Rd,. New Haven, Ind. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, Mich. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven, Ind., or Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 48616). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019