EVELYN L. SCHRIMPER, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Born May 10, 1919, in Calumet, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lilian (Reimer) Bohrns. On D-Day 1944, she married Robert Schrimper. Evelyn was an accomplished homemaker and seamstress. She worked for H&R Block for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, and game shows. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Chuck (Patty) of Fort Wayne, Jim (Brenda Gibson) of Columbia City and Rick Schrimper of Nashville, Ind.; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert; and son, Steven Schrimper. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. A private burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Scholarship Fund or Parkview Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019