EVELYN L. WALTER, 95, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home in Auburn. Born Sept. 26, 1924 in Laud, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Homer and Myrtle (Akey) Deventer. Evelyn graduated from Leo High School. She retired as office manager from Allen County Health Department in Fort Wayne. She was a member of the Leo United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Never Idle Homemakers Extension Club for over 50 years. Surviving are four daughters, Janice (Larry) Lockwood of Auburn, Jackie (Jim) Hoff of Waterloo, Marjorie Walter of Waterloo and Jane Walter of Auburn; six grandchildren, Douglas (Angie) Lockwood of Auburn, Lisa (Bill) Clifford of Auburn, Gregg (Niki) Lockwood of Kokomo, Jason (Heather) Hoff of Waterloo, James Hoff of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Gary Nairn of Charlottesville, Va.; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Carol Ahlersmeyer of Fort Wayne; and brother, Burnie (Berdetta) Deventer of Leo. She was also preceded in death by her son, James E. Walter; granddaughter, Kimberly Hartman; grandson, Burton Nairn; three brothers; and three sisters. There will be a private graveside service at Waterloo Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Bekka's Bread Brigade, c/o DeKalb Community Foundation, P.O. Box 111, Auburn or Heartland Hospice Services, 1315 Directors Row, Fort Wayne.

