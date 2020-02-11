EVELYN LaVON ROLLINS, 88, of formerly of Churubusco, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Five-Star Residences, Fort Wayne. Evelyn was married to Melvin Rollins on Sept. 23, 1963; he preceded her in death in June of 1981. She is survived by two adopted daughters; brother, Howard Gordon; and sisters, Delores (Alden) Bingham and Edna Egly. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Merrill. Service is is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Heartland Hospice. To send online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020