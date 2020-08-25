1/1
EVELYN M. SHOAFF
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVELYN M. SHOAFF, 92 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence. Born on May 18, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Ernest and Edna (Brososke) Geiger. She graduated from South Side High School. She was a longtime member of the St. Michael Lutheran Church, where she was part of the JOY (Just Older Youth) Group. Survivors include her children, Bruce Shoaff and Barbara (Larry) Potts of Fort Wayne, Brenda (Mike) McAfee of Bluffton, Barry Shoaff and Becky (Don) Sir Louis, both of Fort Wayne. She was a loving grandma to nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Audrey Dodge; and siblings, Ray Geiger, Ruth Remenschneider and Irene Dinkel. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Robert Bruckner will officiate. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved