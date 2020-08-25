EVELYN M. SHOAFF, 92 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence. Born on May 18, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Ernest and Edna (Brososke) Geiger. She graduated from South Side High School. She was a longtime member of the St. Michael Lutheran Church, where she was part of the JOY (Just Older Youth) Group. Survivors include her children, Bruce Shoaff and Barbara (Larry) Potts of Fort Wayne, Brenda (Mike) McAfee of Bluffton, Barry Shoaff and Becky (Don) Sir Louis, both of Fort Wayne. She was a loving grandma to nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Audrey Dodge; and siblings, Ray Geiger, Ruth Remenschneider and Irene Dinkel. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Robert Bruckner will officiate. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com