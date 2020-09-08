1/
EVELYN MAE MEYER
EVELYN MAE MEYER, 94, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the early morning at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Ann (Bill) Rhodes of Summerville, S.C.; two sons, Michael R. (Shirley) Meyer of Hoagland, and Timothy W. (Debra) Meyer of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Meyer; and a son, Thomas C. Meyer. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. St. Rd. 124, Bluffton, Ind., with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 8, 2020.
