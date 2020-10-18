1/1
EVELYN MARGARET "JO" TAUBE
1933 - 2020
EVELYN "JO" MARGARET TAUBE, 86, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. She was born in Oak Park, Ill., in 1933. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Jo was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren. Her greatest accomplishment was raising a family of caring and kind children and grandchildren. She will be missed, but her legacy and values will live on in those who loved her. Jo is survived by children, James (Debra) Taube, Robert (Thea) Taube, Laura (Allen) Patterson, and David (Theresa) Taube; six grandchildren, and a great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frederick (Fred) Carl Taube. A family memorial service will be held Jan. 16, 2021. She will be buried with her husband at Honey Creek Woodlands, in Conyers, Ga.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
16
Service
Honey Creek Woodlands
